Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 04:02 Hits: 3

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said in an interview on Tuesday that he is "pretty sure" former President Trump would win the Republican Party's presidential primary in 2024 if he decides to run.Romney made the remarks i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/540221-romney-pretty-sure-trump-would-win-2024-gop-nomination-if-he-ran-for-president