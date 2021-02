Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 16:07 Hits: 8

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Tuesday rolled out proposal to increase the minimum wage to $10 an hour over four years and tighten enforcement on hiring undocumented workers."For millions of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/540051-romney-cotton-propose-10-minimum-wage-plan