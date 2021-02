Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 5

Republicans are dismissing the idea that they'll be punished at the ballot box for voting against President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.The relief measure is expected to get ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539686-gop-not-worried-about-voting-against-popular-relief-bill