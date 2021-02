Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 19:37 Hits: 9

Former President Trump on Monday lashed out after the Supreme Court declined to block the Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his financial records, blasting the probe as politically motivated and pledging to "figh...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/539912-trump-lashes-out-after-supreme-court-decision-on-his-financial-records