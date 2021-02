Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 18:52 Hits: 2

Russia on Saturday announced that it has identified the first cases of H5N8 avian influenza in humans, according to multiple reports. Anna Popova, the ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/539726-first-human-case-of-bird-flu-reported-in-russia