Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 15:25 Hits: 8

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is the most sought after swing vote in the 50-50 Senate, and a popular target for every interest group in Washington seeking his support on legislation.He's also a toug...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/539689-everybody-wants-joe-manchin