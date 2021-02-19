How to refill a toilet and, of course, a trip to Cancún — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
Reps. Lauren Boebert and Jared Huffman had a back-and-forth about her gun-filled virtual meeting background. Meanwhile, Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s laptop “froze,” Rep. Sylvia R. Garcia was privy to a solid new use of rainwater and Sen. Ted Cruz took flak for an ill-timed trip to Mexico.
