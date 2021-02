Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 01:04 Hits: 4

House Democrats on Friday released the text of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that they hope to pass by the end of the month.The mammoth legislation combines various measures from nine different House panels. The House Budget...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539690-read-house-democrats-mammoth-covid-relief-bill