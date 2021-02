Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 17:59 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that President Biden’s expansive immigration plan may be split up into individual pieces of legislation to pass Congress.The remarks come after the introduction of the immigration proposal, which...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539413-pelosi-says-biden-immigration-plan-could-be-passed-through-piecemeal