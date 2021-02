Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

President Biden called on Congress Friday to quickly pass the Equality Act, legislation that would significantly expand LGBTQ protections.The bill, re-introduced on Thursday by Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), would expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/539578-biden-urges-swift-passage-of-equality-act