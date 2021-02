Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) joined Asian, Black and Hispanic leaders in Congress on Friday to denounce the spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in recent weeks, including the killing of an 84-year-old Thai man in Pelosi’s home district in San...

