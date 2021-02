Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 12:42 Hits: 0

The United States Capitol Police has suspended six officers and is investigating a total of nearly 30 others in connection with their actions responding to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The departmen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539540-six-capitol-police-officers-suspended-others-investigated-after-capitol-riot