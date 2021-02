Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:58 Hits: 0

Video from Buckeye, Ariz., shows a man in his truck yelling at a family in line for a food drive to "get a f---king job."The video, obtained and reported by ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539582-video-shows-man-screaming-get-a-f-ing-job-at-family-in-line-for-churchs-food