Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 23:18 Hits: 3

A Dallas official said Thursday that the White House has called him to offer assistance during the unprecedented winter storm hitting Texas, but he has not heard from Gov. Greg Abbott (R)."I have...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/539495-dallas-official-says-biden-white-house-called-but-governor-has-not