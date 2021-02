Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 13:29 Hits: 0

Studies have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines could have reduced protection against the more contagious variant first discovered in South Africa, prompting concerns about the effectivenes...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/539352-studies-show-pfizer-moderna-vaccines-could-have-reduced-protection-against