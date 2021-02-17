The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pentagon proposals to deal with the military’s white supremacy problem

The extent of the military’s internal extremism problem is not yet known, but a Pentagon report recently obtained by CQ Roll Call shows steps the Pentagon is now reviewing to keep white supremacists out of the military.

Watch as John Donnelly breaks down the Department of Defense proposals in the report.

[Pentagon report reveals inroads white supremacists have made in military]

The post Pentagon proposals to deal with the military’s white supremacy problem appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/02/17/pentagon-proposals-to-deal-with-the-militarys-white-supremacy-problem/

