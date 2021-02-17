Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:34 Hits: 1

Despite the high drama and hard feelings associated with Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, it’s unclear what effect it will have on the political coin of the realm: the next election.

In this episode of the Political Theater podcast, CQ Roll Call senior political writer Bridget Bowman and politics editor Herb Jackson discuss whether the impeachment votes by senators or House members will come back to haunt any of them in 2022. Maybe everybody’s ready to change the channel. Or maybe, as some political professionals say, politics might revert to its previous, pre-Trumpian practice of being all about the economy.

Show Notes:

The post Maybe everyone just wants to move on appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/maybe-everyone-just-wants-to-move-on/