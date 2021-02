Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 14:05 Hits: 3

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded to President Biden's comments on student loan forgiveness late Tuesday, saying the case against it "is looking shakier by the day.""I do think in this moment of econ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/539157-ocasio-cortez-knocks-biden-on-student-loan-forgiveness-looking