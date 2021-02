Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 15:15 Hits: 3

If Republicans take over the House again, it will be because voters have wearied of the Democrats' gamesmanship in running it.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/539073-grahams-impeach-kamala-drumbeat-will-lead-republicans-to-a-2022-defeat