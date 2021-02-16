The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Teeing up COVID-19 relief package for debate next week

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

The House Budget Committee is set to assemble the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package this week through the budget reconciliation process. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Paul M. Krawzak discuss the latest around the relief measure and look ahead to other parts of the reconciliation process.

Show Notes:

The post Teeing up COVID-19 relief package for debate next week appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/teeing-up-covid-19-relief-package-for-debate-next-week/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version