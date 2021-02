Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 00:36 Hits: 1

A young mother in Ohio was arrested and is facing charges of child endangerment after police said she left her children in a motel room while she worked at a local pizza shop.The case has attracted national attenti...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/539108-gofundme-mother-arrested-leaving-kids-alone-while-at-work