Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 19:31 Hits: 4

Del. Stacey Plaskett (Virgin Islands), one of the Democratic House managers during former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, says some GOP senators privately told her she "made the case" against him. During an appearance on CNN’s “Cuomo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539027-impeachment-manager-plaskett-gop-senators-privately-said-she-made-the-case