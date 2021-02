Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 13:07 Hits: 2

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has emerged as one of former President Trump's most outspoken GOP detractors, opened up about being disowned by members of his family.The six-term congressman...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538943-kinzinger-says-family-members-told-him-he-has-embarrassed-the-family-name