Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

The NAACP and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) are suing former President Trump, alleging that Trump incited the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 in violation of a Reconstruction Era law commonly referred to as the Ku Klux Klan Act....

