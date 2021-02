Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 02:46 Hits: 1

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) indicating he is exploring a 2022 Senate run. Perdue, who lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/538928-perdue-files-paperwork-to-explore-2022-senate-run