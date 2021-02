Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 17:21 Hits: 1

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is calling for officials with knowledge of former President Trump’s involvement in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to come forward with whatever information they may have. "I think there's a lot of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538745-kinzinger-calls-for-people-with-info-on-trump-to-come-forward