Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 17:04 Hits: 1

White House officials met last week with several gun violence prevention groups as they weigh how to move forward on an issue that has stymied Democrats for years.The White House says President Biden is "personally...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/538672-biden-pledges-action-on-guns-amid-resistance