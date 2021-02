Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 17:07 Hits: 14

Rahm Emanuel predicted on Sunday that former President Trump would not run for reelection in 2024 and would instead begin pursuing retribution against GOP lawmakers who spoke out against him."[Tr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/538819-rahm-emanuel-predicts-trump-will-pursue-retribution-against-gop