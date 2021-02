Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 21:36 Hits: 1

Liberals on and off Capitol Hill are up in arms after Democratic impeachment managers abandoned their effort to compel new witness testimony in the trial accusing former President Trump of inciting last month's attack on the Capitol.The progressive...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538769-liberals-howl-after-democrats-cave-on-witnesses