Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 17:06 Hits: 5

Two Republican senators - Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mitt Romney of Utah - got into a confrontation on the Senate floor Saturday after Romney voted with Democrats to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538742-johnson-confronts-romney-after-vote-on-witnesses