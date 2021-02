Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 17:56 Hits: 8

House impeachment managers, former President Trump's legal team and top senators struck a deal on Saturday that will let the Senate bypass calling witnesses.The agreement comes after senators were caught flat-foote...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538747-senate-strikes-deal-bypassing-calling-impeachment-witnesses