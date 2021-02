Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 12:41 Hits: 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put out a flurry of new guidance this week, with advice on topics like mask wearing and quarantining after COVID-19 exposure.The guidelines ar...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/538705-five-things-to-know-about-new-cdc-coronavirus-guidelines