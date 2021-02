Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 21:04 Hits: 3

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday defended having his son’s wedding in December during a worrisome surge in coronavirus cases in California.In a lengthy Facebook post, McCarthy maintained that the event was limited to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538496-kevin-mccarthy-defends-sons-wedding-amid-peak-covid-cases-in-california