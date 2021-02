Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 19:33 Hits: 3

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch blasted GOP Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley Thursday over their handling of former President Trump's impeachment trial, calling it an "embarrassment to the state."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538470-missouri-newspaper-hammers-hawley-and-blunt-embarrassment-to-the-state