Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 20:35 Hits: 8

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) argued Thursday during former President Trump's impeachment trial that the Capitol riots have severely undermined U.S. standing abroad and that hostile nationsĀ are usingĀ the unrest as anti-Democratic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538491-castro-us-adversaries-using-riot-to-undermine-democracy-abroad