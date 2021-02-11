Managers say acquittal could embolden pro-Trump extremists

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021

The House impeachment managers argued Thursday that Donald Trump’s lack of remorse following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol shows that the former president should be convicted and barred from holding federal office again.

As they neared the end of their formal arguments in the Senate’s impeachment trial, the House Democrats prosecuting the case said the rioters who stormed Congress did so at Trump’s direction and using his specific words, and that acquitting the former president would embolden him to do it again.

“I’m not afraid Donald Trump is going to run again,” said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), one of nine impeachment managers arguing the case for the House, which charged Trump last month with inciting the insurrection. “I’m afraid he’s going to run again and lose. Because he’s going to do this again.”

“It’s about the future,” Lieu added. “It’s about making sure that no future official, no future president does the exact thing President Trump does.”

It was an effort by the managers to push back against Trump’s allies who have said that voters, not members of Congress, should decide whether Trump — who has been flirting with a 2024 White House bid — deserves to become president again.

Democrats are working to persuade at least 17 Senate Republicans to join Democrats in convicting Trump, a difficult task that has appeared to make little headway beyond a group of five that expressed openness to conviction at the outset of the trial. They made their most forceful attempt Wednesday afternoon when they aired a series of harrowing videos of the Capitol assault while showing that Trump continued pressing his supporters despite evidence that Capitol was under siege.

Thursday’s argument from the House prosecutors was the culmination of their effort to show that Trump primed his supporters to prepare for violence for months, ignited them on Jan. 6 with a rally speech, and then sat on his hands while the violence escalated, ignoring pleas for help even from his closest allies. The managers also sought to show that Trump has a history of promoting and glorifying violence against his political opponents, playing video clips of Trump at his campaign rallies dating back to 2015.

“You don’t have to take my word for it that the insurrectionists acted at Donald Trump’s direction,” said Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), another impeachment manager. “They said so. They were invited here. They were invited by the president of the United States.”

DeGette punctuated her remarks with videos and excerpts from FBI affidavits that included claims by the rioters that they believed Trump had given permission to storm the Capitol. Some gave television interviews explaining their presence was in response to Trump’s calls for action, and others posted footage of themselves screaming at police that Trump had told them to march on the Capitol.

The managers’ case has been bolstered almost daily, as new court filings and affidavits from the insurrectionists themselves assert that they viewed Trump as authorizing and activating them.

“We plan on going to D.C. on the 6th,” because “Trump wants all able-bodied Patriots to come,” said Jessica Watkins, a leader of the militia group the Oath Keepers, told associates, according to a court filing issued Thursday morning. And a lawyer for Patrick McCaughey, who was charged with assaulting a police officer at the Capitol, called Trump a ‘de facto un-indicted co-conspirator’" in the Capitol assault.

The managers also sought to show that Trump’s refusal to ultimately acknowledge his defeat in the 2020 election continued to alarm intelligence agencies who worried of additional violence after Jan. 6. Insurrectionists and their allies continued to post on social media about plans to come to D.C. to disrupt the Jan. 20 inauguration and commit more potential violence.

DeGette displayed excerpts of homeland security intelligence reports describing the potential for violence because of the false notion that the election was stolen from Trump.

“President Trump’s spreading of inflammatory disinformation about the election incited the insurrection on Jan. 6 and may lead to further violence,” DeGette said, summarizing the assessment.

The managers got another boost late Wednesday when Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) revealed he spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, just as a violent mob closed in on the Senate, and informed Trump that then-Vice President Mike Pence had just been evacuated from the chamber.

“I said ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I’ve got to go,’” the Alabama Republican told POLITICO on Capitol Hill, saying he cut the phone call short amid the chaos.

Tuberville’s recollection is a new and potentially significant addition to the timeline of Trump’s reaction to the violent mob of his supporters as it stormed the Capitol. Aides to the House impeachment managers, entering the second day of opening arguments, indicated the new details may come up before they rest their case Thursday and turn the trial over to Trump's defense team. Tuberville’s recollection of the call is the first indication that Trump was specifically aware of the danger Pence faced as the mob encroached on the Senate chamber.

Just as significantly, the call occurred at virtually the same moment Trump fired off a tweet attacking Pence for lacking “courage” to unilaterally attempt to overturn the presidential election results — a tweet that came after Pence and his family were rushed from the Senate chamber.

Senior aides to the House impeachment managers said Thursday that they considered Tuberville’s comments to be new information that confirms their case that Trump abandoned Pence and Congress to the mob rather than attempting to quell the violence.

“It squares with what we already know, that the president knew his vice president was in danger and did nothing,” said one of the aides, adding, “We will have more to speak on that point today.”

It’s long been unclear precisely when Trump learned of the danger that Congress and his vice president faced — though it was broadcast all over live television — but Tuberville’s claim would mark a specific moment Trump was notified that Pence had to be evacuated for his own safety. House managers say the Trump-Tuberville call took place shortly after 2 p.m. Pence was evacuated from the chamber at about 2:15 p.m., and Trump sent his tweet attacking Pence at 2:24 p.m. The entire Senate was cleared by about 2:30 p.m.

As House impeachment managers prepare to wrap up their case Thursday, their top aides also previewed a final aspect of their arguments: that in the aftermath of the Capitol violence, Trump showed no remorse for his conduct and incitement. Trump's defense is expected to take a single day to present arguments on Friday, which means the trial may conclude as early as Saturday, unless the House managers demand to call witnesses.

The managers noted that while the mob encroached on the Senate chamber, Trump was ignoring his allies’ pleas for him to publicly call them off. Instead, Trump accidentally phoned Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) as he sought to get in touch with Tuberville and request that the Alabama senator continue objecting to the election results in order to buy time. Lee, according to reports in Utah’s Deseret News, the Salt Lake Tribune and CNN, passed his phone to the newly-elected lawmaker for the brief call. Lee on Wednesday night objected on the Senate floor to how his role in the call was portrayed.

Aides to the former president did not immediately return a request for comment.

There’s still no indication whether the House impeachment managers intend to call witnesses to bolster their argument, a decision they don’t have to finalize until after the Trump defense presents its rebuttal to their case.

Burgess Everett, Marianne LeVine and Meridith McGraw contributed to this report.



