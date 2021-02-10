Political Theater goes to ‘The Circus’

Articles

Showtime’s political documentary series “The Circus” wants to capture, in the words of co-host John Heilemann, the “big, giant, chaotic, nightmarish stew” of our politics. At Political Theater, we’re pretty down with that.

Heilemann and co-host Jennifer Palmieri join this week’s podcast to discuss their approach to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, political violence and democracy’s “second chance.”

