Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:40 Hits: 2

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police plan to hold a vote of no confidence in the force's leadership this week over its failure to adequately prepare officers for the Jan. 6 insurrection by a violent mob of former President Trump's supporters.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538303-capitol-police-to-hold-no-confidence-vote-in-leadership