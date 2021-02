Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 02:32 Hits: 3

The second day of former President Trump's impeachment trial ended in chaos after an effort by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to remove remarks by the House impeachment managers from the official record sparked widespread confusi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538357-impeachment-trial-descends-into-chaos-over-lee-objection