Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 04:45 Hits: 0

South Korea’s leader said Thursday he and President Joe Biden have agreed to further bolster their countries’ alliance and work together to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/orsvMKWoeoo/