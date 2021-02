Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 20:38 Hits: 1

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead House impeachment manager, became emotional while presenting the case against former President Trump in Tuesday's trial as he recounted his own personal experience in the Capitol on Jan. 6."I hope this trial...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538066-raskin-gets-emotional-recounting-personal-experience-on-jan-6-this-cannot-be