Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 23:59 Hits: 1

House Democrats on Tuesday launched their impeachment case against former President Trump with a stirring video montage of violence and mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — a highly charged opening salvo, stripped of all subtlety, that at...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538115-video-stirs-emotions-on-trump-trials-first-day