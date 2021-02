Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 7

The team of Democrats prosecuting former President Trump for his role in last month's assault on the U.S. Capitol are prepping their argument for maximum emotional impact....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537928-dems-strategy-tell-gripping-story-of-capitol-attack-at-trial