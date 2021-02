Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 19:25 Hits: 3

House Democrats on Monday categorically rejected the legal argument advanced by Donald Trump's defense team, dismissing claims that the former president bears no responsibility for last month's deadly attack on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537847-democrats-trump-impeachment-defense-wholly-without-merit