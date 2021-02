Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 21:06 Hits: 5

A Utah charter school said it is no longer allowing parents to opt students out of its Black History Month curriculum after drawing backlash for initially giving families the option to do so.M...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/537677-utah-school-allowing-parents-to-opt-students-out-of-black-history-month