Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 02:10 Hits: 8

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday hit fellow Democrats who he says are looking to lower the eligibility thresholds for coronavirus stimulus checks. The chairman of the Senate Budget Committ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537691-sanders-criticizes-democrats-willing-to-pare-down-eligibility-for-stimulus