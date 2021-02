Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 04:16 Hits: 8

A Missouri man whose niece last month was charged in connection with the Capitol riot now faces charges himself after authorities identified him in a video holding a broken piece of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-C...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/537695-missouri-man-seen-with-pelosi-nameplate-charged-in-connection-with