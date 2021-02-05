Free to Spread Her Bile Without Actually Having to Do Any Real Work

Articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Representative Without a Job, Can Now Spend Her Time Talking About How She’s Been Mistreated

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon advocating, gun-toting, anti-Semitic, supremacist, violence-promoting House member from Georgia’s overwhelmingly white, Republican 14th District, has been formally stripped of her Education and Labor committees. It is just comeuppance for spreading conspiracies and threatening colleagues and a young gun-massacre survivor.

We understand that it fell to 219 Democrats and 11 Republicans to do the job. A feckless House Minority Leader, Kevin D. McCarthy (R-Calif.), proved ineffective at policing his own caucus, if not at crying foul over mistreatment at the hands of a domineering majority. The caucus even offered Greene an ovation.

But then, Congressional Republicans haven’t been so great of late in recognizing elections that they lose.

It turns out Greene has already been distributing fund-raising requests to the very people she was trying to shuck on the floor of the House.

The political chatterers immediately went to work to denounce the fall from grace of the Republican Party into future elections, along with a string of Republican senators joining the Greene denouncement.

We saw plenty of hand-wringing over the idea that accountability for the conspiracies driving the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6 had found one instigator, but not the central one.

My question is, what does Greene really do now day to day?

This public disgrace removes her membership on those two committees – assignments you usually get from your party caucus leaders. These same leaders could not find morale courage remove Greene but could whine when Democrats did.

The Rest of Her Day

Her financial pitch counters what she wrongly labels “radical” and “socialist” leftists. You know, people who actually believe that:

there was a certified result for the November election

an actual pandemic is killing Americans by the hundreds of thousands

9/11 attacks happened

Jewish space lasers did not set off California wildfires

Mass shootings did occur in schools in Parkland, Fla., and Newtown, Conn.

Presumably, she can still:

introduce and vote on bills

piggyback on bills thought up by others

hold town hall meetings back in Georgia

give member tours of the Capitol, even as Capitol police warn about possible violence

offer a continuing series of public non-apologies for posing with an AR-15 and intended Democratic victims in the House

work on her campaign to impeach Joe Biden for running a “criminal family”

continue showing up without a pandemic mask

Of course, if Greene continues to seek to distance herself from her now-claimed deceivers from QAnon, perhaps they won’t want to see her as a heroine.

She has two bills that she is promoting with press release and tweets:

She has co-sponsored a bill by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) to guarantee that only the American flag flies over U.S. embassies

The other is an anti-transgender bill by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who wants to prohibit biologically born men from unfairly competing against women in sports

That’s it, but it’s early in her term.

Of course, the same Democratic majority that was so mean in thinking that Congress members should subscribe to reality may just vote against her legislative agenda.

Who knows, she may have a full-time job in distancing herself from co-sponsorships just to ensure that the bill in question isn’t killed on the spot.

Taking Her Calls?

If anyone in the Biden administration takes her calls, she may spend her days doing district work to get people help with immigration problems, say, or seeking waivers from regulations.

Still, the idea that it is Greene who is calling might lead to long delays from agencies that are working full-time pretty much in the opposite direction that Greene adherents might want.

Greene, who owns and runs a Crossfit gym, may be working for herself, as she did last year to obtain a coronavirus PPP loan to keep her own employees on the payroll.

Of course, the one person taking her calls is Donald Trump, who faces some reality questions of his own in the next week. But then, he was never very good about providing government services for others, other than commuting their criminal sentences.

Actually, I wonder if the conspiracists and militias out there who listened to her pathetic explanations that she had been taken in by extremists would have the time of day for her either.

Overall, it would seem that being a staffer for Greene just might be the most miserable job in Washington this week.

That’s an achievement.

Featured image: House TV

