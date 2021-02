Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021

Forty-two Republican House members sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Friday, urging her to allow security fencing around the Capitol to be taken down. The letter, spearheaded by Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), sounded the alarm over...

