Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 23:41 Hits: 10

President Biden said Friday that he does not believe that former President Trump should continue to receive intelligence briefings.Biden said in an interview on "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" that he does...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/537621-biden-says-trump-shouldnt-get-intel-briefings